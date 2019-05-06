× 1 dead, police investigate homicide on Skyline Road in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Police are investigating a homicide after they say one person is dead in Madison.

Officials responded to an assault call in the 200 block of Skyline Road around 2:00 a.m. close to Slaughter Road and Madison Pike. One person died and another person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with gunshot injuries, according to police.

Police say it’s unclear what killed the victim.

No arrests have been made but it is an active scene. Police say they believe it is an isolated incident and the public has no reason to be worried.

According to officials, Skyline Road will be blocked off in the morning and they ask you to use an alternate route.

