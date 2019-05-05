× Old Navy helps Oakwood University students after fiery San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. — Many Oakwood University choir members and staff lost their belongings Saturday morning after a deadly multi-vehicle wreck involving their tour bus in San Francisco. According to reports, the bus caught fire shortly after the crash. Oakwood University confirmed 18 students and two staff members were on the bus at the time, but no one suffered from serious injuries.

The students are part of Oakwood’s Aeolians Choir and were on their way to perform a free concert at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco Sunday.

Once Old Navy heard about the wreck, they reached out to the choir to help.

The Old Navy in San Francisco provided the students with clothes to wear during their performance. The students showed their appreciation the only way they knew how — through song.

After the accident caused some of the Aeolians to lose their belongings, @OldNavy reached out and aided our students in providing clothing for their trip in San Francisco! We’re so thankful and grateful to the wonderful people at @OldNavy for their generosity! pic.twitter.com/mCgymzUWUc — Oakwood University (@OakwoodU) May 5, 2019

The Aeolians sang at Old Navy to thank them for their kindness. According to Kenn Dixon, Director of Public Relations at Oakwood Univerity, the choir group will still perform at the Third Baptist Church. Dixon added their hearts and prayers are with the driver who died in the crash. The University’s president is also in California to support the choir.

Anyone who would like to help the Aeolians can text OAKS to 56512 or visit their website at give.oakwood.edu.

The group is expected to return to Oakwood University sometime this week. We are told counselors will be on hand to help them get through their experience if needed.