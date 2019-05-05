‘Meat’ the barbecuers of Whistle Stop 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Barbecuers at Whistle Stop know that all good things take a little extra time.

In fact, they say the key to a winning rack of ribs is to cook slowly, taking their time and finding the perfect piece of meat to serve for the judges.

According to Leonard Hill, Chef for Leo Wyld Child Catering, there's one type of meat the judges look for.

"We only want the dark meat side because that's what the judges like," he said.

All of this cooking isn't just up to the guys either, there was a group of women competing as well.

Emily Pauli of Boob-B-Q said they're always cooking for a win.

"We don't seek all-female BBQ competitions," she said. "We're in it to win it just like every other team, and we don't think we should separate each other out."

Trophies are important in a place like this, but Hill said there's a larger motivation for many of the participants.

"It's a charity organization where we help autism kids, poor people of all races, and we love food," he added. "We're trying to create an international food brand from the state of Alabama."

Boob-B-Q's Emily Hubbard talked briefly about her team's cause, which goes "specifically to support patients that are going through breast and ovarian cancer treatments."

The secret ingredient may not even be something in the sauce, but something in the people you share with.

Proceeds from Whistle Stop go toward the history education initiatives of the Early Works family of museums.