Cocaine seized during traffic stop in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. —Three men were arrested on Thursday for drug-related charges in DeKalb County after two separate traffic stops.

In a news release, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop near the Henager Drive-In on May 2 around 8 p.m. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and a large bag of white powder was found during the search, according to Welden. Authorities said the substance was approximately ¾ pound of cocaine (301 grams).

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Devonte Allison of Huntsville. He is being charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Later that night, authorities arrested two other men on Highway 40 for drug charges. Demarvin Wilson, 25, of Atlanta, and Antonio Johnson, 27, North Carolina were both charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the operation: “I’d like to commend our deputies on their hard work and attention to detail. This is a large amount of cocaine that won’t make it to its destination.”