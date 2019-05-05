A 12-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a 10-year-old sibling in Texas

(CNN) — A 12-year-old is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 10-year-old brother in Texas, authorities said. The shooting occurred Saturday in Conroe, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies responding to the call found the boy with a single gunshot wound to the chest and transported him to a hospital, where he died.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. The 12-year-old is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

This is the latest incident of a child being accused of killing another in recent weeks.

A 6-year-old Georgia girl died last month after her 4-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the head in a car outside their home, authorities said. In that case, the siblings were in a car in their driveway, preparing to go to the boy’s baseball game, when the vehicle failed to start. The mother exited to find out what was wrong with the car, authorities said.

The boy took a gun from the car’s console and accidentally fired it while his mother was outside, striking his sister in the head, the sheriff’s office said.

And in March, an 11-year-old girl was accused of first-degree child abuse after she assaulted a 1-year-old boy she was babysitting in Maryland, leaving him with injuries so severe, he died days later, police said.