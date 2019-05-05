Coolest and sweetest prom proposal ever!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Prince Charming doesn't always ride a white horse. Sometimes, he arrives in an ice cream truck. This may one of the sweetest prom proposals you'll ever see. Hunter Norwood, who has Down Syndrome, wanted to ask his friend Bailey Holloway to be his prom date this year. The Geraldine High School junior arrived in his family's ice cream truck to pop the question.

He was holding balloons and a poster when the door opened. As Bailey walked up to him, Hunter looked at her and said, “You look beautiful.” Of course, Bailey said yes.

The two have been friends for a while. Bailey was Hunter's gymnastics instructor. He's had a crush on her since he was 11. Hunter smiled and said, “I want to marry her.” Bailey looked at him and smiled saying, “We’ve been friends for eight years so far, still going strong.”

Their friendship is so strong, Bailey came home from UAB where she’s a student to be Hunter’s date. “He means the world to me,” she said, “He’s always had a special place in my heart so when he asked me to go to prom, I was completely honored to share this special night with him.”

It was to be a night they’ll both remember forever. “Are we going to dance tonight?” Bailey asked Hunter. He said, “Yes.” All evening, Hunter’s parents captured the special moments on camera. Hunter was ready to party and dance the night away. “There’s no bedtime tonight, right?” she asked her date. He said, “Right.” They both laughed.

The night was magical and memorable. Hunter’s friends applauded and cheered when he and his date were presented during the Junior lead out. They danced and then danced some more. It was one of those special moments in time shared by a couple who can teach us all a life lesson. We’re all different, but life is more fun when we look at each other with our hearts.

Hunter's parents, Anthony and Michelle started the family ice cream truck business in August of last year. It's called "A Little Something Extra" - a play on the extra chromosome that causes Down Syndrome. It provides a great job opportunity for Hunter and more than a dozen other kids and young adults who have Down Syndrome. If you'd like them to come to an event, here’s a link to their “A Little Something Extra” Facebook page.