WHNT’s Greg Screws inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Eight new members were inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, May 4th, the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Jan Sanders, Randy Lewis, Billy Miles, Curtis Miller, James “chick” Sparkman, Jody Witt, Jerry Warren and one of WHNT News 19’s very own Greg Screws.

The sports hall of fame honors Morgan County’s many sports heroes and preserves the county’s unique sports heritage by identifying and recognizing future generations of Morgan County’s rich sports history.

Greg grew up in Hartselle and played basketball for the Hartselle Tigers in the ’70s. He also played two years on the court for Wallace State. After Wallace State, Greg found his future at the University of Alabama in sports broadcasting and now as a news anchor.

Greg says he’s honored to be a member of such a prestigious class.

The membership includes: All-Americans; outstanding professional athletes, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductees; Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees; record setters in football, baseball, basketball, track, golf, bowling, gymnastics, and tennis; legendary coaches in all sports; and selected individuals who made significant contributions in a supporting role to sports activities in the county.