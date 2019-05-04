× Two injured in overnight Muscle Shoals house fire

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Two people were critically injured in an overnight fire in Muscle Shoals.

According to investigators, the fire was reported just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

When Muscle Shoals firefighters got to the home on West Dearborn Avenue, they entered the home through a bedroom window.

Investigators stated one resident was found in the bedroom and a second person was found in another part of the home.

Responders stated both residents were critically injured. One was airlifted to UAB Hospital and the other transported to Helen Keller Hospital.

Investigators said it appears the fire started in the kitchen area of the home.