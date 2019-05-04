Three-vehicle wreck claims life of Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman is dead following a wreck Saturday morning.

Officials responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-65 just one mile east of Dodge City at 4:42 a.m. on May 4th. Authorities say that Christina Marie Hopper, 30, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Camry she was driving collided with a vehicle being towed by a 2001 Nissan Frontier.

Hopper’s vehicle was then struck by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to report. Officials say that Christina Hopper, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.