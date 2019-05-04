Three-vehicle wreck claims life of Cullman woman

Posted 5:45 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, May 4, 2019

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman is dead following a wreck Saturday morning.

Officials responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-65 just one mile east of Dodge City at 4:42 a.m. on May 4th.  Authorities say that Christina Marie Hopper, 30, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Camry she was driving collided with a vehicle being towed by a 2001 Nissan Frontier.

Hopper’s vehicle was then struck by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to report. Officials say that Christina Hopper, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.