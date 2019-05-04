Progressive Christian author Rachel Held Evans, 37, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Progressive Christian author Rachel Held Evans has died in Tennessee after spending two weeks in a hospital for treatment for an infection and brain seizures. She was 37.

Sarah Bessey, a writer, and friend of Evans’ says she died in Nashville early Saturday, surrounded by her husband and friends.

Bessey said Evans challenged the evangelical community by addressing sexism and racism and “championing voices of people who have been marginalized in the church,” including the LGBTQ community.

Evans’ books include “A Year of Biblical Womanhood,” and “Searching for Sunday.”

Dan Evans wrote on his wife’s blog April 19 that she was placed in a medically induced coma after her brain experienced seizures during treatment for an infection. Doctors tried to reduce swelling in her brain Friday but could not save her.

