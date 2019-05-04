Officials locate missing teen in Limestone County

Posted 6:00 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:56PM, May 4, 2019

Mya Jade Satterlee, 15, a runaway juvenile, is believed to be with Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 18. (limstone county sheriff)

Update: Mya Satterlee was found safe with her mother. According to officials, Satterlee was not with Whitworth.

Officials continue to investigate.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone officials need help locating two people.

Mya Jade Satterlee, 15, a runaway juvenile, is believed to be with Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 18, according to officials.

Authorities say that Whitworth is wanted for interference with custody.

The two are believed to be in Limestone County.

Please call investigators at 256-232-0111 with any information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.