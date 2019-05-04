× Officials locate missing teen in Limestone County

Update: Mya Satterlee was found safe with her mother. According to officials, Satterlee was not with Whitworth.

Officials continue to investigate.

UPDATE: The juvenile (Satterlee) is safe in the custody of her mother. She was not with Whitworth at the time she was found. The case remains under investigation. https://t.co/K8AXCG0iyE — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 4, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone officials need help locating two people.

Mya Jade Satterlee, 15, a runaway juvenile, is believed to be with Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 18, according to officials.

Authorities say that Whitworth is wanted for interference with custody.

The two are believed to be in Limestone County.

Please call investigators at 256-232-0111 with any information.

Have you seen them? Mya Jade Satterlee, 15, a runaway juvenile, is believed to be with Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 18. Whitworth is wanted for interference with custody, and the two are believed to be in Limestone County. Please call 256-232-0111 for investigators with info. pic.twitter.com/nxolHhX3Zw — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 4, 2019