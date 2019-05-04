Officials locate missing teen in Limestone County
Update: Mya Satterlee was found safe with her mother. According to officials, Satterlee was not with Whitworth.
Officials continue to investigate.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone officials need help locating two people.
Mya Jade Satterlee, 15, a runaway juvenile, is believed to be with Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 18, according to officials.
Authorities say that Whitworth is wanted for interference with custody.
The two are believed to be in Limestone County.
Please call investigators at 256-232-0111 with any information.
34.780007 -86.942380