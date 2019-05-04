× North Alabama March for Babies start time postponed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama March for Babies has announced their start time on Saturday, May 4 will be postponed.

According to the event website, registration has been bumped to 10 a.m. with the event now kicking off at 10:15 a.m.

Event organizers said the shifted start time was due to weather. They also said the IHOP locations in Madison (8622 Highway 72 W) and Huntsville (3001 Memorial Parkway SW) will donate 20% of their profits to March for Dimes.

The location of the event hasn’t changed – the event is still being held at HudsonAlpha.