Madison Police Department receives accreditation

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department received full accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Saturday morning.

The police department sent out a tweet around 9 a.m. with the announcement.

In the tweet, Madison Police said only 5% of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide have reached the milestone.

Madison PD voted into full accreditation status this morning by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies @CALEA_org. We join the 5% of the 18,000 agencies in law enforcement who have reached this milestone. CALEA is the gold standard for public safety. pic.twitter.com/ZCkABNBQtk — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) May 4, 2019

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted their congratulations on Facebook, adding only two other agencies in North Alabama have been accredited: Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.