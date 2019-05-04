Madison Police Department receives accreditation
MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department received full accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Saturday morning.
The police department sent out a tweet around 9 a.m. with the announcement.
In the tweet, Madison Police said only 5% of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide have reached the milestone.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted their congratulations on Facebook, adding only two other agencies in North Alabama have been accredited: Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
