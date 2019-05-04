FBI looking for victims of the Surrogacy Group

The FBI is looking for victims who may have been defrauded by The Surrogacy Group (TSG) LLC, based in Annapolis, Maryland, and Tampa, Florida.

The owner, Greg Blosser, is accused of taking advantage of people hoping to use a surrogate to become parents, according to officials. Blosser allegedly solicited and accepted funds from people who wanted to have children using a surrogate and promised to use their funds to support the surrogate during pregnancy but didn’t.

The FBI has provided a questionnaire for those who think they any information concerning this scheme, or if you believe you are a victim or may have been affected.

If you have any questions about this questionnaire or resources for victims, please email surrogategroup@fbi.gov. Your patience is appreciated as we review each message.

To fill out the questionnaire, click here.