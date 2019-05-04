× Dave and Buster’s now hiring for Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dave & Busters is coming to Huntsville and they’re looking for employees.

The tentative grand opening date for the new Dave & Buster’s is on Monday, August 19th. The adult arcade and restaurant is now hiring for all positions including managers, game techs, servers, hosts, front desk associates, bartenders, cooks, and more.

The new location will be at the MidCity Huntsville Development

For more information or to apply, click here.