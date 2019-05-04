18 Oakwood University students, 2 staff members involved in wreck

Oakwood University (Photo: WHNT News 19 File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Oakwood University confirmed several students and staff were involved in a bus accident near San Francisco early Saturday morning.

The University stated 18 students and two staff members were on a bus involved in a multi-car accident on California Highway 101 around 12:25 a.m. local time.

The students and staff were scheduled to perform in the Bay Area, according to officials.

Paramedics checked the students and staff at the accident site, and no life-threatening injuries were reported.

In a tweet, the university thanked God for protection. “We are grateful for God’s protective hands on our students and staff.”

