WhistleStop 2019 is underway!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - WhistleStop is underway at the Historic Huntsville Depot ground for two days of community spirit, great food, live music, good friends and a little competition.

WhistleStop has 150 barbeque teams cooking, a wing thing competition where the public judges which team has the tastiest wings, food trucks, a kids area, and a weekend full of entertainment.

In honor of Alabama's Bicentennial, WhistleStop is hosting an 'Alabama Music Mashup' paying tribute to iconic music made famous by Alabama musicians.

There will be eight bands featured throughout the event. Acts include tributes to Jimmy Buffett, Hank Williams Jr., and Alabama. Other bands performing at WhistleStop include The Dawn Osborne Band, JedEye, Dirt Circus, Triple Play, Rob Alderige & The Proponents and Black Eyed Susan.

The wing competition is Friday night in the Roundhouse and the people's choice barbeque contest is Saturday from one to three.

WhistleStop is a unique and exciting community gathering. Proceeds from this beloved event support the history education initiatives of the EarlyWorks Children's Museum. Money Raised this weekend will help support EarlyWorks educational initiatives.

Tickets can be purchased at www.whistlestopweekend.com

Weekend passes are $35 and daily passes are $25.

VIP Party Zone tickets for each night or the weekend are available online. They include dinner, drinks, private restroom, front of stage VIP area, snacks and much more for $50 per night.

Gates will be open Friday, May 3 until 11 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.