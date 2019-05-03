Stronger Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon

The weekend is here and so many activities take place Saturday across the Tennessee Valley including Whistlestop in downtown Huntsville. There will be showers and storms around Friday into Saturday. It’s important that you keep a close watch on the radar if you plan to be outside Saturday especially during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of north Alabama under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe storms on Saturday afternoon. Right now the main threat will be gusty winds. With so many folks outside, it’s important to head inside or seek safe shelter if you hear thunder in the distance. These storms will drop heavy rain in just a few minutes.

Timing: Here is a look at the futurecast for the weekend. Showers will be hit and miss on Friday. There could be a few showers in the morning into the early afternoon for the Tennessee Valley. Later in the afternoon and evening is when rain and storms could be widespread for us. Things calm down on Sunday. Sunday afternoon looks good for us. The risk of rain and storms move well east of the Tennessee Valley.

Rain totals vary depending on where the heavy rain bands set up. This one output shows the heavier rain setting up across the southeastern counties. This is correct with the placement and orientation of the frontal boundary along with the afternoon heating. Some spots could get a little more if heavy storms set up over your neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Look for another round of heavy storms next week as well. Wednesday and Thursday could set up for more active storms for the Tennessee Valley. Some of those could be strong or severe as well. Have Live Alert 19 downloaded to your smart phone. Also have multiple ways to get warnings including a NOAA weather radio. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day!

Weather Discussion