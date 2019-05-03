Madison County School Board approves multi-million dollar fine arts center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Sparkman High School is set to get a brand new fine arts center. This will be the school system's very first fine arts center and it will include an 800-seat theater, band and choir rooms and additional arts classrooms.

The price tag is $17.8 million but the superintendent said the opportunities it will yield are priceless.

"This is actually going to be a system facility. So the theater is going to be able to seat about eight hundred folks. It will be able to be used by all the schools in the system," explained Matt Massey, Superintendent of Madison County Schools. "Right now they'll either rent out churches or other facilities, or even use other schools in other systems. Now they'll be able to use that rent-free."

Construction will begin within the next couple of months.

Massey said the project should be completed within eighteen months.

In addition to the fine arts center, Sparkman High will also get a new regulation-sized track and a breezeway connecting the main school to the freshman center.