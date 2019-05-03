× Madison County Deputy under fire for homophobic comments resigns after internal investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after an investigation into homophobic comments he made on social media last month.

Deputy Jeff Graves from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office chose to share his opinion on the LGBTQ community from his Facebook account after the death of 15-year-old Nigel Shelby.

His posts sparked conversations throughout the community and some questioned if he can respond as he did as a public employee.

When the sheriff’s office was made aware of the comments made by Graves, he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that their investigation uncovered multiple violations of both County and Sheriff’s Office policies. In accordance with policy, a hearing on the allegations and policy violations was held Friday, and Graves resigned from employment with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office effective immediately.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a statement: