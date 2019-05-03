Madison County authorities warn of telephone scam

Bankers in Alabama say customers are getting called by scammers posing as bankers, even using the bank's phone number to show up on their caller ID

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are warning people if they get an international call not to answer it.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office passed along the message from a Louisiana sheriff’s office that said it received several reports Thursday night of people receiving international calls. The purpose of the “one ring” scam is to trick people into calling back and receiving high charges.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it had not received any reports in the area about similar calls, but said residents should be aware in case it makes its way into Alabama.

