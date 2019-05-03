× Madison County authorities warn of telephone scam

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are warning people if they get an international call not to answer it.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office passed along the message from a Louisiana sheriff’s office that said it received several reports Thursday night of people receiving international calls. The purpose of the “one ring” scam is to trick people into calling back and receiving high charges.

Many people in our area received international calls last night. It’s called the “One Ring” scam which aims to have you call back, resulting in high charges. Block these numbers, and DO NOT call back. There are also apps you can install to identify scam phone calls. #LESM pic.twitter.com/v7UvtoKI8B — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) May 3, 2019

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it had not received any reports in the area about similar calls, but said residents should be aware in case it makes its way into Alabama.