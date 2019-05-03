HPD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend, dog after being kicked out of Panoply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police hope you can help them find Tyler Knight, 29. He’s wanted for felony domestic violence and cruelty to an animal.

Police say Knight was kicked out of Panoply on April 27th for being belligerent. They say he then went to another location where he assaulted his girlfriend and her dog.

Officers say the canine had to be treated for broken ribs and internal bleeding. The dog has since died as a result of its injuries.

Police ask you to call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or the Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270 if you know where they can find Knight.