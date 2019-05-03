Five Great Dane puppies bitten by rattlesnake in Oklahoma backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Five Great Dane puppies had to be rushed to a veterinarian after they were bitten by a rattlesnake in their owner's backyard.

The five pups were severely injured, but a local vet had the anti-venom injection that saved them.

“It’s the gold standard,” said Dana Call, the ICU nursing manager at Neel Veterinary Hospital.

With swollen faces and legs, the 8 week-old Great Danes are getting all the love and attention the veterinary hospital has to offer.

“This is a first for me to have five puppies bitten by the same snake,” Call said.

Three of the pups took a bite to the face. The other two were bitten on their legs.

The owner quickly jumped into action, rushing them to Neel Veterinary Hospital.

“He called us right away and knew to ask if we had the anti-venom, so we were able to help them,” Call said.

Call injected the anti-venom in each pup, something not many veterinary hospitals in Oklahoma City have yet.

“It decreases the amount of tissue damage and organ damage and other symptoms that can occur from the venom,” Call said.

After treating a lot of pets last summer from snake bites, Call hopes, this year, owners are more aware.

“Dogs are curious,” she said. “If they hear something, see something, they’re going to investigate it.”

Your pets can also get a rattlesnake vaccine.

“It’s two injections about a month apart,” Call said. “If you’re an active outdoors person and your pets are with you all the time, it’s a good thing to do.”

Thankfully, Call said all five pups seem to be recovering well. They went home with their owner Tuesday.

“We just give them lots of love and care,” Call said.

Call said, even if a dog receives a rattlesnake vaccine and it is bitten, it still needs to see a vet.