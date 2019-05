× Calhoun Community College offering evening CDL classes

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College announced Friday it will offer evening CDL training in the summer.

The class will take place every weekday evening from June 3 to August 2 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Decatur campus, and will cost $2,950.

For more information or to register, contact Calhoun’s CDL office at (256) 260-2462, or visit the Calhoun CDL website.

Registration closes May 16.