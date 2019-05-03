Bob Jones walks off to sweep Vestavia Hills; High School Baseball roundup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After shutting out Vestavia Hills 7-0 in game one, the Bob Jones Patriots had their backs against the wall in game two, but clawed their way back in the game, rallying to beat the Rebels 4-3 in walk-off fashion to advance to the Class 7A semifinals. Here's how all of our other local teams did this week:

(Numbers in parentheses are the scores in order from games one, two and three)

Class 1A

Mars Hill (9, 12) sweeps Donoho (0, 0) to advance to the Class 1A Semifinals. The Panthers will face Spring Garden on 5/10.

Class 2A

Decatur Heritage (4, 13, 12) beats Cedar Bluff (15, 7, 2) to advance to the Class 2A Semifinals. The Eagles will face Westbrook Christian on 5/10.

Red Bay (1, 1) falls to Westbrook Christian (14, 11) ending their season.

Class 3A

Westminster Christian (3, 1) falls to Piedmont (6, 4) ending their season.

Phil Campbell (6, 2, 11) beats Winfield (5, 7, 1) to advance to the Class 3A Semifinals. The Bobcats will face Piedmont on 5/10.

Class 4A

Brooks (2, 9) sweeps Haleyville (1, 2) to advance to the Class 4A Semifinals. The Lions will face Hokes Bluff on 5/10.

Class 5A

Madison Academy (11, 6) sweeps Boaz (2, 2) to advance to the Class 5A Semifinals. The Mustangs will face Springville on 5/10.

Class 6A

Hazel Green (9, 8, 3) falls to Cullman (11, 3, 9) ending their season.

Class 7A

Florence (1, 0) falls to Hewitt-Trussville (4, 1) ending their season.

Bob Jones (7, 4) sweeps Vestavia Hills (0, 3) to advance to the Class 7A Semifinals. The Patriots will face Hewitt-Trussville on 5/10.