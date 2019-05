× Authorities searching for person of interest in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person they say stole catalytic converters.

According to a tweet, the sheriff’s office said several vehicles had catalytic converters stolen from a Lacey’s Spring business around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 560-6194.

👤Can you help identify a suspect?

Around 9:30pm on Sunday, April 21, 2019, several vehicles at a business in the Lacey's Spring area had their catalytic converters stolen.

If you have any information please contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Investigators at 256.560.6194 pic.twitter.com/PKAkAvWiBA — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) May 2, 2019