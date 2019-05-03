× “An Acoustic Evening with Lee Brice and Randy Houser” on May 9 to benefit Huntsville Hospital Heart Institute

Huntsville, Ala. – Two country chart-toppers are headlining the 31st annual Huntsville Classic.

“An Acoustic Evening with Lee Brice and Randy Houser” will take place at 8:30pm on Friday, May 9, at the VBC Propst Arena. Concert tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the VBC Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

Lee Brice has sold more than 12 million albums and singles, with five No. 1 hits including “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance” and “Drinking Class.” The two-time GRAMMY nominee has also written songs for stars like Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and more.

Randy Houser has racked up four No. 1 hits with more than four million singles sold. He topped the charts with his hits “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight”, “How Country Feels”, “Goodnight Kiss”, and “We Went”. Houser was nominated for three CMA Awards, including Song of the Year for “Like a Cowboy” in 2015. He has also written songs for artists like Trace Adkins and Justin Moore.

For the full Classic experience, you can also purchase the $200 dinner ticket that includes a cocktail hour, dinner, the chance to bid on amazing trips and jewelry at the live auction, and floor access to the concert.

Call the Huntsville Hospital Foundation office at (256) 265-8077 to reserve your seat to the dinner. Limited quantities for this experience are available. The offer ends Friday, May 3 at 4:00pm.

The 2019 Classic, hosted by the Foundation, will benefit the Heart Institute/Cardiovascular Services at Huntsville Hospital. Proceeds will fund new pre- and post-op areas for the Cardiac Hybrid Lab, where innovative procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), MitraClip and WATCHMAN are

performed. More than 1,400 heart patients will benefit from this investment every year.

Since 1989, this annual event, featuring the dinner, concert and a golf tournament, has raised more than $6.5 million and contributed significantly to the

growth of Huntsville and Madison Hospitals. The 2018 Huntsville Classic raised a record $431,000 in net proceeds to purchase a second Kids Care pediatric transport ambulance and the lifesaving equipment onboard.

