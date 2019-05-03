× 82 arrested in 8-state child exploitation operation

A total of 82 people were arrested in a multi-state agency operation that spanned eight states, including Alabama.

Operation Southern Impact III also resulted in 17 children being rescued or identified as exploitation victims during the operation, authorities said Friday.

Task forces spend three days executing search warrants, checking sex offender compliance and conducting undercover operations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Operation Southern Impact III was carried out due to 248 tips that were submitted to authorities online, as well as online undercover investigations, authorities said.

Information on the people arrested in Alabama as part of the operation wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities said the arrestees in the operation ranged in age from 20 to 70 and had occupations including nonprofit employee, mechanic, daycare administrator, youth group leader and freelance photographer.