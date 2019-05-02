WeRockIT Conf taking place May 3-4 in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, AL - WeRockIT Conf is proud to support Huntsville's growing tech workforce with its first conference on May 3-4, 2019 at ADTRAN in Research Park.

Created to build a community focused on inclusiveness and excellence in tech, the conference connects people from across the country for a series of keynotes, workshops, talks, and meetups.

WeRockIT Conf 2019 is proud to feature Dr. Suggs, known as The Duchess of Cybersecurity ®, as the opening keynote speaker. Dr. Suggs is a distinguished lecturer and speaker on cybersecurity, forensics, hacking and cryptography. She has an extensive background in managing, designing, implementing, and assessing cybersecurity risks, threats, and vulnerabilities. Dr. Suggs is the CEO and founder of Wyvern Security.

Our two hands-on machine learning workshops, titled 'Build a Full Stack Image Recognition Pipeline in AWS,' come at no extra cost to WeRockIT Conf 2019 attendees and are presented by Cloud Whisperer Katreena Mullican. Attendees will follow step by step as Mullican shows them how to leverage the cloud to create an image recognition application.

WeRockIT Conf is proud to go beyond the talks for attendees, featuring a Mother's Room for breastfeeding mothers, a Social Room for networking, a Quiet Room for relaxing, and a Speed Mentorship event for career development. Learn more about WeRockIT Conf 2019 at http://werockitconf.com