× Vehicle crashes into Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A vehicle crashed into a home on Valley Lane Southeast around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Huntsville police say they believe the driver didn’t stop at the stop sign but instead went straight into the home.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Police say two teenagers were home when the crash happened and they were scared but no one was hurt. Their mother told us the vehicle crashed into the living room portion of their home and her son was narrowly missed.

The family is working to find out if their home is safe for them to stay in.