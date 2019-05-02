× The Jonas Brothers announce their first tour in almost a decade

(CNN) — Get ready for nostalgia overload. The Jonas Brothers are going on tour.

The sibling trio on Wednesday announced a 40-date North American tour, their first in nearly a decade.

The Happiness Begins tour will kick off August 7 in Miami, two months after the release of the Jo Bros’ highly anticipated album, “Happiness Begins.”

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for… The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU,” the brothers tweeted.

The tour, which also features Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, will stop in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Dallas, among many other cities, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 20. Tickets go on pre-sale May 7.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas surprised fans last week with the announcement of their new album. The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, citing a “deep rift” after a disagreement over the band’s musical direction.

But the Grammy-nominated group’s new song “Sucker” — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 — has already made fans reminisce about the days when the brothers were making hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000” and “S.O.S.”

All three brothers have seen big changes in their personal lives since their last tour in 2010. Nick Jonas married actress Priyanka Chopra last year, while Joe Jonas is engaged to “Game of Thrones” starlet Sophie Turner. Kevin Jonas, the oldest brother, and his wife have since welcomed two daughters.

The Jonas Brothers make their first awards-show performance together in 10 years tonight at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.