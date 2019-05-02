× Tennessee man charged after live-in girlfriend finds him in bed with her teenage relative, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged after his live-in girlfriend claimed he raped her 13-year-old relative.

According to police, the woman came home April 25 to find Kendrick Banks in bed with the teen. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The teen told authorities during questioning the pair had been involved sexually for approximately four months.

Five days later, Banks turned himself in to police. They said he admitted to having sex with the teen on multiple occasions starting back in December 2018.

He was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual battery by an authority figure.