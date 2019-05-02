Sheffield home burglar captured on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A burglar was caught on camera, and Sheffield police hope someone might be able to recognize him.

Detectives say this week’s crime was quite bold. With cars in the driveway, most would think someone was home during the middle of the day. Not phased by perception, the burglar walked straight up to the back door and checked things out.

After a few seconds of fumbling around, he managed to get the back door open. Detectives say once inside, the burglar grabbed a woman’s purse and headed for the hills. Sheffield police say luckily no one was at home during the burglary. One thing which has investigators puzzled, there were no obvious signs of the door being forced open. Their hope is someone will recognize this sandal wearing bandit.

You’ve now seen the pictures detectives have released. If you recognize this burglar contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. By phone, you can call (256)386-8685 or text 274637 with your detailed information.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Help law enforcement keep this burglar from striking again.