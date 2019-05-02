× Peter Mayhew, actor who played original Chewbacca in Star Wars, dead at 74

Peter Mayhew, who portrayed the iconic character Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” movies, has died. He was 74.

Mayhew’s family confirmed Thursday that he died April 30 at his home in north Texas.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

He had undergone spine surgery in July to help improve his mobility, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Mayhew played the role of Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, as well as in episode 3 of the prequels and in 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

The family is asking for donations to the Peter Mayhew Foundation in lieu of flowers or gifts. The foundation supports everything from individuals in crisis situations to food and supplies for children in Venezuela.