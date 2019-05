× Moulton man killed in motorcycle wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Moulton man died Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

Alabama State Troopers said Keith Albert Bennett, 63, collided with a vehicle around 3:35 p.m. at Alabama Highway 24 and County Road 327 in Lawrence County.

Bennett was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the wreck.