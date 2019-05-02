× State VA commissioner says Tut Fann veterans home inspection revealed no serious concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis said an investigation showed no instances of neglect at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones wrote a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs in March, asking for an investigation into allegations that workers at the home ignored issues like bedsores and did not adequately feed residents.

Davis said allegations were investigated by the state and by HMR Veterans Services, the company that runs the home.

“Although I can’t talk about individual resident care … I can say that our internal reviews and the associated medical records show that the Tut Fann staff are and have been providing quality care to our resident veterans,” Davis said.

Davis also said the former employees who complained about veterans’ care were not medical personnel and had no access to medical records in specific cases.

Davis said all allegations were reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and informed Gov. Kay Ivey’s office about the allegations. He said the health department’s investigation at Tut Fann found only “relatively minor issues,” including some food that hadn’t been labeled and date in the cooler, and a staff member who didn’t change gloves and sanitize before giving eye drops to a resident.

A federal VA inspection also did not find any evidence of abuse or mistreatment, Davis said.