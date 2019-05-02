Hughes Road set to be widened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Hughes Road in Madison will be getting an upgrade, but the timeline is still up in the air.

Madison city leaders say Hughes Road will be widened to accommodate growth. The first phase will be from Plaza Boulevard to Eastview Drive.

"Madison is growing exponentially and because of that, we have to keep up with the roads. That's paramount to get people to and from work," says City of Madison Communication Specialist, Samantha Magnuson.

Hughes Road is at the top of the waitlist as far as the road projects go.

"Hughes Road widening and Sullivan Street widening are two major things that are going to help our commuters move through the city more fluidly," says Magnuson.

The construction on Hughes road will start after crews finish the timing signal work on Madison Boulevard and County Line Road.

"We want to make sure those two access roads can handle the extra commuters before we start on this Hughes Road widening," says Magnuson.

The first phase of the Hughes Road project will be Plaza Boulevard to Eastview Drive.

"That's going to help right where that high school conjunction is, right where Bob Jones is at," says Magnuson.

Leaders say eventually all of Hughes Road will be widened to five lanes from Madison Boulevard to Highway 72 West. While the process can be slow, they hope drivers have patience through all of the progress.

The Hughes Road Expansion project most likely won't begin any time soon. City leaders say they still have to get a bid package together and out.