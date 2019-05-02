High school softball area tournament action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The high school softball season is moving closer and close to the state tournament as area tournament play continues.

The Buckhorn Lady Bucks took the 4-0 win over the Hazel Green Trojans in the 6A Area 16 tournament. In the 7A Area 7 tournament, the Sparkman Senators beat the Huntsville Panthers 10-9 after a tough fought battle by both teams throughout the whole game; with the win the Senators become the Area Champions. In the 7A Area 8 tournament, the James Clemens Jets got the 5-2 win over the Bob Jones Patriots Wednesday afternoon.

Area tournament play continues later this week.