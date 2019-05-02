High School baseball roundup: Quarterfinal playoff action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school baseball playoffs continue this week as local teams continue to fight for their shot in the state championship. Here are some of the results:

(Numbers in parentheses are the scores in order from games one and two)

Class 1A

Mars Hill (9, 12) sweeps Donoho (0, 0) to advance to the Class 1A Semifinals. The Panthers will face Spring Garden on 5/10.

Class 2A

Decatur Heritage (4, 13) and Cedar Bluff (15, 7) split and will play game three on Friday at 2 p.m. weather permitting.

Red Bay (1, 1) falls to Westbrook Christian (14, 11) ending their season.

Class 3A

Westminster Christian (3, 1) falls to Piedmont (6, 4) ending their season.

Phil Campbell (6, 2) and Winfield (5, 7) split and will play game three on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Brooks and Haleyville will begin their series on Friday at 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Madison Academy (11, 6) sweeps Boaz (2, 2) to advance to the Class 5A Semifinals. The Mustangs will face the winner of Southside-Gadsden and Springville on 5/10.

Class 6A

Hazel Green (9, 8) and Cullman (11, 3) split and will play game three on Friday at 5 p.m.

Class 7A

Florence (1, 0) falls to Hewitt-Trussville (4, 1) ending their season.

Bob Jones and Vestavia Hills will begin their series on Friday at 4:30 p.m.