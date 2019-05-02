Health inspectors found dirty ice machines and a cooler out of temperature

Limestone County
McDonald's
1529 US Hwy 72, Athens, AL 35611
Score: 79
- The shake machine lid was chipped/cracked
- The inside of the ice maker needed cleaning
- Food was at improper temperatures
- Cheese 63°F.
Madison County
Saffron Indian Restaurant
12090 County Line Rd, Madison, AL 35756
Score: 85
- Food lacked date marking
- The reach-in cooler was out of temperature
- Milk, chicken, steak, etc at 53ºF-60ºF.
__________________________________________________________________________
Clean Plate:
Yogurt Mountain
326 Sutton Road Suite N, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
Score: 99
As temperatures warm up, Yogurt Mountain on Sutton Road in Huntsville is providing a creamy and cool break from the heat.
Choose from 8 flavors including sugar-free, sorbet, and Italian ice options!
Don't be afraid to mix and match! And of course, part of the fun is just pulling the levers yourself.
Grown-ups and kids alike can get creative while choosing from fifty toppings. Garnishes range from sweet and sour to salty and chocolaty to fruity and fresh.
My personal favorite are the strawberry pearls that burst in your mouth.
The bowls are priced by weight but they have a happy hour special.