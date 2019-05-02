Get fit and have fun this summer with Fitness in the Park at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Grab your sneakers and a friend and head down to Big Spring Park this weekend for Fitness in the Park.

Exercise sessions will take place every Saturday starting May 4 until June 29. All levels of experience are welcome. Every weekend will feature a different type of exercise such as Zumba, Yoga, and Pilates!

Participants must be at least 16 years old. Please bring water and a mat or towel. Instructors modify classes so that participants can exercise at their own pace.

Classes are from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in Big Spring Park East near the bridge. In the event that it rains, classes will be moved under the covered area behind Huntsville Utilities.

For more information follow Healthy Huntsville on Facebook or go to HuntsvilleAL.gov/HealthyHuntsville.

2019 FITNESS IN THE PARK EVENTS