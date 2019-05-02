Food truck season rolls into Downtown Huntsville

Posted 7:51 am, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52AM, May 2, 2019

(WHNT)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Food truck season is upon us and it kicks off Saturday, May 4th.

Each month from May to October, two food-centric events will be presented at the Food Truck All-Stars 2019 in Downtown Huntsville.

The first Saturday of every month, All-Stars will be on the Southside and Eastside square serving brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On the third Friday of each month, All-Stars will be on Church Street serving up dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Organizers say the Food truck All-Stars are stepping up their game this year with top-notch ingredients, delicious and creative menus, and superb customer service.

Some of the vendors attending: 

  • Arsenal Coffee Co.
  • Manic Organic Food Truck
  • I Love Bacon Truck
  • Beast Mode
  • Fire & Spice
  • Betty Jo’s Gourmet Food Truck
  • Grumpy’s Restaurant
  • Hippea Camper
  • Nanny’s Old Fashion Lemonade
  • Rollin Lobstah
  • Regale Cupcakery
  • Piper And Leaf Tea Co
  • Sugar Belle
  • Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor & Diner
  • FastFrankies
  • Wheelys Cafe Huntsville Al

These events are free to attend and open to the public: 

Saturday, May 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, May 17th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 1st: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, June 21st: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 19th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 16th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 7th:10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 5th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 18th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.