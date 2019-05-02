Food truck season rolls into Downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Food truck season is upon us and it kicks off Saturday, May 4th.
Each month from May to October, two food-centric events will be presented at the Food Truck All-Stars 2019 in Downtown Huntsville.
The first Saturday of every month, All-Stars will be on the Southside and Eastside square serving brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
On the third Friday of each month, All-Stars will be on Church Street serving up dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Organizers say the Food truck All-Stars are stepping up their game this year with top-notch ingredients, delicious and creative menus, and superb customer service.
Some of the vendors attending:
- Arsenal Coffee Co.
- Manic Organic Food Truck
- I Love Bacon Truck
- Beast Mode
- Fire & Spice
- Betty Jo’s Gourmet Food Truck
- Grumpy’s Restaurant
- Hippea Camper
- Nanny’s Old Fashion Lemonade
- Rollin Lobstah
- Regale Cupcakery
- Piper And Leaf Tea Co
- Sugar Belle
- Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor & Diner
- FastFrankies
- Wheelys Cafe Huntsville Al
These events are free to attend and open to the public:
Saturday, May 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Friday, May 17th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 1st: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Friday, June 21st: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday, July 19th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Friday, August 16th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 7th:10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Friday, September 20th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 5th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Friday, October 18th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.