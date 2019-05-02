× Food truck season rolls into Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Food truck season is upon us and it kicks off Saturday, May 4th.

Each month from May to October, two food-centric events will be presented at the Food Truck All-Stars 2019 in Downtown Huntsville.

The first Saturday of every month, All-Stars will be on the Southside and Eastside square serving brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On the third Friday of each month, All-Stars will be on Church Street serving up dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Organizers say the Food truck All-Stars are stepping up their game this year with top-notch ingredients, delicious and creative menus, and superb customer service.

Some of the vendors attending:

Arsenal Coffee Co.

Manic Organic Food Truck

I Love Bacon Truck

Beast Mode

Fire & Spice

Betty Jo’s Gourmet Food Truck

Grumpy’s Restaurant

Hippea Camper

Nanny’s Old Fashion Lemonade

Rollin Lobstah

Regale Cupcakery

Piper And Leaf Tea Co

Sugar Belle

Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor & Diner

FastFrankies

Wheelys Cafe Huntsville Al

These events are free to attend and open to the public:

Saturday, May 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, May 17th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 1st: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, June 21st: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 19th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 16th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 7th:10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 5th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 18th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.