Cullman man facing charges after investigators find meth, heroin, counterfeit bills

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man is facing a number of drug charges after investigators found 1 pound of methamphetamine, 3 grams of heroin, a large amount of counterfeit U.S. Currency and other drug paraphernalia.

Jamey Eugene Arwood, 45, is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) worked with investigators and deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for the investigation.

“I continue to be impressed with our deputies making proactive drug arrests. If someone is a drug dealer in Cullman County, we will find them and arrest them,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry in the arrest release. “I would like to thank all the CNET agents, CCSO investigators and deputies who worked on this case. Anytime you conduct a search warrant it’s dangerous and I’m glad it was conducted effectively and safely.”