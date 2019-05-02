Arizona tattoo shop works to help children with autism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/ KWBA) — A local tattoo and piercing shop is working to help children with autism through different programs they’re getting ready to kick-start.

Spark Project Collective is located near Broadway and Swan and is a mix between a tattoo and piercing shop that also sells clothing.

John Vasquez, the owner of the shop, said he decided to take his tattoo shop in a different direction for many reasons.

“The idea was to bring the tattoo world mixed in with the non-profit and to kind of get rid of the stigma of getting tattoos, body piercings and all to raise money for a good cause,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said while nearly 25 percent of profits stay within the shop to keep it afloat, he tries to use the rest to help the community.

He added currently he is working on art therapy and occupational therapy program for children with autism.