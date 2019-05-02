App helps hikers answer questions about the world around them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you've ever been on a hike and seen a plant, animal or insect and wondered what it was, the iNaturalist app gives you the answer.

In the app, hit the observe button on the bottom and take a picture of whatever species you want to identify. Then once you identify the species, you can match it with a suggestion. If you don't want to do that, you can just share it out and wait for someone to identify it.

"Within the iNaturalist community there is a whole host of volunteer experts in the scientific community, the biological community, those experts in flora and fauna," said Andy Prewett with the Land Trust of North Alabama. "And they contribute their time and they periodically review submissions and just make sure it's really what it might be."

The Land Trust of North Alabama wants hikers to use the app because it helps them see things on their properties they may not notice without some help.

"We can take these observations then, and look at the prescriptive management techniques that we might need to utilize," Prewett said.

You can use the app anywhere. For more information on how to download it to your phone, click here.