MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed there is one case of measles in the state of Alabama.

Scott Harris with the department says the confirmed case is in an infant under one year of age in St. Clair County.

Harris pointed out that the child had not yet been vaccinated. He said 12-15 months of age is the recommended age for first Measles Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Then the child gets an additional booster before starting school.