Alabama girl charged with murder in beating death of crying infant

Posted 7:59 am, May 2, 2019, by
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama girl has been charged with murder in the beating death of a crying infant.

Montgomery police tell news outlets the girl was taken into custody Tuesday and charged in the death of the 6-month-old girl. She was released into the custody of the state Department of Human Resources. Police say the baby and her two juvenile siblings were being watched Tuesday by a neighbor who lived with another girl.

In a Facebook post , police say the caregiver was asleep in another room when the suspect beat the infant “when she wouldn’t stop crying.” A forensic review determined the baby died from severe head trauma caused by blunt force injuries.

Police declined to provide details about the suspect but said she’s not a teenager. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

