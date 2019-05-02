2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1

June 1 is the traditional start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but tropical cyclones can form well before the official start date.

Just last year, Tropical Storm Alberto kicked off the 2018 season a week early when it formed off the Yucatan Peninsula on May 25.

In 2017, Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on April 29 and fizzled out on April 21; it was the sixth known tropical cyclone to form in the month of April in the Atlantic Basin.

For 2019, an area of unsettled weather has formed off Florida’s east coast. As of Thursday evening, the National Hurricane Center does not anticipate this area of thunderstorms to develop into anything more than heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Sunshine State, but it is a reminder that the Atlantic Hurricane Season will soon begin.