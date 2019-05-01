× Victory Lane is no more, Phase II of Talladega Superspeedway renovations officially underway

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Talladega Superspeedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the venue is getting some state-of-the-art renovations.

To kick off Phase II of the infield transformation, the leader of the famed “Alabama Gang” and the first to celebrate a win on Victory Lane came back to the track’s current winner’s circle to tear it down.

With track Chairman Grant Lynch waving the green flag, Hall of Famer Bobby Allison used a backhoe to begin ripping up the checkered concrete floor that Chase Elliott drove across Sunday after the GEICO 500 as the final race winner in the same Victory Lane that saw Allison celebrate for the first time 33 years earlier.

“That was a good day for sure,” remembers Allison, who held off the quartet of Dale Earnhardt, Buddy Baker, Bobby Hillin Jr. and Phil Parsons that day in taking his final Talladega win. “Any time you could beat Dale and Buddy at Talladega, you stood proud, and the fact we got to go to what was then the new Victory Lane, it meant something. I’ve been in the cockpit of many vehicles, airplanes, and machines, but today was a first for me on this type of excavating equipment. It’s pretty cool that I get to tear it down since I was the first to celebrate in it many years ago. For me, there’s memories in this victory lane, and for many other drivers and teams as well, but I am so glad to be here today to help start the demolition because it’s making way for incredible things the track has coming with the new Garage Experience and Transformation.”

The Superspeedway said in a press release that a grand total of 79 drivers have made the trip to this particular victory lane from five different series, with Earnhardt leading at 12 (eight Monster Cup Series, three IROC and one NASCAR Xfinity Series).

Officials said in the release this is just the beginning of what will be a huge summer of construction activity for the immersive Talladega Garage Experience. Fans will have access under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams. It will feature “up-close” access, interactive attraction,s and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams, and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.

Set to open during the track’s fall doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Sugarlands Shine 250 for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the Talladega Garage Experience will replace the current garage/pit area that stretches from the center of the Tri-Oval all the way down near the start-finish line.

This week marks the beginning of many buildings being demolished, including the old-time scoring stand, as well as the current NASCAR Xfinity Series garage, the Sunoco fuel station, the Paddock Club, and part of the media center.

The approximately $50 million Transformation Infield Project, presented by Graybar, is part of International Speedway Corporation’s long-term plan to reinvest in its major motorsports complexes.

Phase II features the following, the Talladega Superspeedway said: