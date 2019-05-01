Statewide endangered child alert issued for East Tennessee toddler

MARYVILLE, Tenn. – Authorities are looking for a 2-year-old girl who was last seen with her non-custodial mother.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide endangered child alert Wednesday afternoon for Nevaeh Dockery. She was last seen in Maryville April 29 with her mother, Haley Dockery, 19.

Blount County, Tenn., authorities have issued a warrant for custodial interference against Haley Dockery.

Nevaeh is 2 feet 8 inches tall and 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her mother is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Nevaeh or Haley Dockery is asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5131 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

